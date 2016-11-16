By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Latin American currencies seesawed on Wednesday as concerns over a potential global trade shock under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gave way to uncertainty over the policies he will pursue. The Mexican peso was flat after losing 8.7 percent last week, its worst week since October 2008. Some traders bet the selloff was overdone, though the peso is widely seen as the currency that is most vulnerable to U.S. political developments. Trump has pledged to review the terms of trade accords and curtail relations with Mexico. Credit Suisse strategists revised their forecasts for the peso to account for Trump's victory. They now expect it to weaken to 23 to the dollar in three months and 25 in twelve months, from 18.5 and 19.0 previously. "We believe the peso is now stepping into uncharted territory, with all the uncertainty that this entails," analysts led by Shahab Jalinoos wrote in a report. The Mexican central bank will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday. Many analysts expect it to hike rates by 50 basis points to help curb financial market volatility and avoid price pressure stemming from a weaker peso. The Brazilian real strengthened slightly, supported by heavy central bank and National Treasury market intervention. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose past the 60,000 milestone once again, supported by blue-chips like state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and state-owned lender Banco do Brasil SA. Brazilian markets did not open on Tuesday, when demand for emerging markets rebounded, due to a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 846.58 0.6 5.96 MSCI LatAm 2292.46 1.64 23.26 Brazil Bovespa 60775.35 1.87 40.20 Mexico IPC 45250.10 0.5 5.29 Chile IPSA 4171.44 0.44 13.35 Chile IGPA 20873.97 0.35 15.00 Argentina MerVal 16297.08 -1.1 39.59 Colombia IGBC 9662.51 0.13 13.05 Venezuela IBC 26438.16 3.27 81.23 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4180 0.40 15.48 Mexico peso 20.2745 0.00 -15.02 Chile peso 675.45 -0.64 5.07 Colombia peso 3122.99 -0.15 1.48 Peru sol 3.413 0.15 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4700 0.32 -16.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.57 0.58 -8.35 (Editing by Chris Reese)