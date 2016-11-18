By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Nov 18 The Brazilian real extended
its recovery for the third straight day on Friday as market
intervention by the central bank and Treasury stemmed a selloff
that some traders said was overdone.
The real strengthened 0.8 percent past 3.40 to the
dollar in morning trading, extending gains to 1.4 percent since
Tuesday.
The currency had slumped last week on concerns that heavy
spending and lower taxes under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates faster than
expected.
Remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggesting a December rate
increase was on track also weighed on demand for high-yielding
emerging market assets, with the Turkish lira reaching a
record low.
The real lost 8 percent in the four days following Trump's
Nov. 8 victory, the second-worst performer after the Mexican
peso among Latin American currencies.
The sharp move "caught many off-guard, given that the real
had been the world's best-performing currency this year," said
Paulo Nepomuceno, Coinvalores brokerage's head of fixed income.
Heavy central bank and National Treasury intervention in
currency and bond markets, however, seemed enough to stem the
real's bleeding, at least for now.
Many analysts have singled out the real as among the
currencies least vulnerable to U.S. political developments,
citing expectations of fiscal reform under President Michel
Temer.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Mexican peso
weakened as much as 1.6 percent on Friday, although it later
pared losses to trade flat.
The Mexican central bank raised rates by 50 basis points
late on Thursday, disappointing investors who hoped for a bigger
increase.
Societe Generale recommended clients bet the peso will
weaken even more, to 23 to the dollar from 20.4 currently.
"Rate hikes alone will be insufficient to turn around the
currency, though more aggressive action could mitigate downside
pressure," analysts led by Jason Daw wrote in a report.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1250 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 846.18 -0.12 6.68
MSCI LatAm 2270.26 -0.1 24.2
Brazil Bovespa 59780.58 0.02 37.90
Chile IPSA 4190.85 0.12 13.88
Chile IGPA 20962.03 0.11 15.48
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3910 0.78 16.40
Mexico peso 20.4255 0.02 -15.64
Chile peso 676.7 -0.03 4.88
Colombia peso 3157.85 -0.14 0.36
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4750 0.19 -16.11
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.63 0.13 -8.70
