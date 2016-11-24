(Updates lead, table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 24 Mexico's currency fell for the third consecutive session on Thursday, in thin trading volumes amid the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Mexican peso slipped 0.5 percent to close at its lowest level since Nov. 11, while the real was nearly flat. Both currencies had weakened sharply the previous day after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures supported expectations of a December U.S. rate increase. Latin American markets were hit hard after Donald Trump's unexpected victory at the U.S. presidential elections, but have since stabilized as traders seek clarity on his policies. Overall, Latin American stock markets were mostly down, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index falling 0.95 percent. Mexico's stock market, however, saw gains of 0.18 percent, with shares of mining company Grupo Mexico rising more than 3 percent as copper prices jumped amid expectations of inflation in China and the United States. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 851.78 -0.48 7.78 Markets MSCI LatAm 2299.23 -0.08 25.76 <.MILA00000PUS > Brazil Bovespa 61395.53 -0.95 41.63 Mexico IPC 45265.90 0.18 5.32 Chile IPSA 4196.40 -0.6 14.03 Chile IGPA 20955.04 -0.53 15.45 Argentina 17385.18 0.1 48.91 MerVal Colombia IGBC 9713.43 -0.05 13.64 Venezuela IBC 27339.68 7.17 87.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3920 0.04 16.36 Mexico peso 20.7495 -0.50 -16.96 Chile peso 677.05 -0.01 4.82 Colombia peso 3163.86 0.26 0.17 Peru sol 3.412 0.32 0.06 Argentina peso 15.5150 0.23 -16.32 (interbank) Argentina peso 15.98 -0.19 -10.70 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)