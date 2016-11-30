(Recasts; adds closing figures throughout) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 30 Latin American stocks and currencies largely rose on Wednesday, with a rally in crude prices and shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras saw their biggest daily gain over eight months. Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, jumped 9.14 percent, by far the biggest gainer in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. The move came as oil futures soared more than 10 percent after some of the world's largest oil producers agreed to curb oil output for the first time since 2008. Mexico's peso firmed slightly, edging up 0.19 percent to close at 20.585 per greenback while Colombia's peso gained nearly 3 percent. Both countries are oil exporters. Investors also saw Brazil's currency, the real, gain slightly after the country's central bank rate cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, extending an easing cycle despite a deepening recession that could extend into its third year. Appetite for Brazilian assets also increased after the country's Senate approved a strict cap on federal spending in a first-round vote despite violent protests against the amendment. The country's central bank is expected to maintain a moderate pace of rate cuts despite a sharp economic contraction in the third quarter after weeks of market turmoil driven by the election of President-elect Donald Trump. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 861.17 0.31 8.1 MSCI LatAm 2,324.74 1.65 24.99 Brazil Bovespa 61,906.36 1.51 42.81 Mexico IPC 45,315.96 -0.12 5.44 Chile IPSA 4,207.24 0.79 14.32 Chile IGPA 21,020.27 0.72 15.80 Argentina MerVal 17,442.40 2.34 49.40 Colombia IGBC 9,572.26 1.6 11.99 Venezuela IBC 33,200.74 6.32 127.59 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.3808 0.24 16.56 Mexico peso 20.585 0.19 -16.28 Chile peso 674.00 -0.12 5.30 Colombia peso 3,074.00 2.80 3.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)