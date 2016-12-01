By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 1 Brazil's currency and stocks fell on Thursday as traders feared frictions between lawmakers and prosecutors could increase political instability and delay the approval of austerity measures. Senate President Renan Calheiros tried to accelerate on Wednesday the approval of a greatly watered-down package of anticorruption measures but failed to gather enough support for the early vote. Prosecutors have accused the Brazilian Congress of seeking to block the sweeping Car Wash graft probe as it comes close to incriminating several lawmakers. The Brazilian real weakened 2 percent, by far the worst-performing currency in Latin America. The Mexican and Colombian pesos slipped roughly 0.7 despite rising crude prices as persistent fears of higher U.S. interest rates weighed on market sentiment. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.5 percent, led lower by a slump in shares of bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA. Federal police launched a raid targeting Itaú as part of a probe into alleged bribery of tax officials regarding a case involving a local unit of FleetBoston Corp that Itaú bought from Bank of America a decade ago. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 860.48 -0.27 8.65 MSCI LatAm 2264.46 -2.81 27.33 Brazil Bovespa 60477.13 -2.31 39.51 Chile IPSA 4202.73 -0.11 14.20 Chile IGPA 21003.65 -0.08 15.71 Colombia IGBC 9658.46 0.9 13.00 Venezuela IBC 34387.80 3.58 135.72 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4530 -1.95 14.31 Mexico peso 20.6850 -0.48 -16.70 Chile peso 674.2 -0.03 5.27 Colombia peso 3087.09 -0.42 2.66 Peru sol 3.42 -0.20 -0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8050 0.54 -17.86 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.13 0.12 -11.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)