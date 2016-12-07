By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 7 The Brazilian real strengthened on Wednesday as concerns eased that the ouster of Senate President Renan Calheiros could potentially delay the approval of fiscal measures. Major newspapers reported Brazil's Supreme Court is seeking an agreement that would allow Calheiros to keep his post if he agrees to step out of the presidential line of succession. Calheiros had refused on Tuesday to accept a Supreme Court injunction removing him from office because he was indicted last week for embezzlement, pushing the country towards a constitutional crisis. The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 1.3 percent to a two-week high, but later pared gains to trade 0.7 percent higher. Other Latin American currencies also firmed, supported by worldwide appetite for riskier assets. The Turkish lira reached a one-week high, lifted by authorities' steps to stem the currency's weakness while emerging stocks rose for the third straight day. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.3 percent. Gains were limited by a drop in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA amid falling oil prices. Yields paid on rate future contracts <0#2DIJ:> fell as traders increased bets that the central bank will accelerate its rate cuts in its January meeting. Central bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said a weaker-than-expected recovery could pave the way for a heftier rate cut next month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 867.35 0.68 8.48 MSCI LatAm 2325.54 1.4 25.34 Brazil Bovespa 61292.88 0.33 41.39 Mexico IPC 45287.91 0.41 5.38 Chile IPSA 4213.33 -0.02 14.49 Chile IGPA 21027.93 -0.01 15.85 Argentina MerVal 17249.98 0.08 47.75 Colombia IGBC 9809.63 -0.06 14.77 Venezuela IBC 36330.65 -0.27 149.04 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3907 0.74 16.41 Mexico peso 20.2700 0.57 -15.00 Chile peso 654.15 0.89 8.49 Colombia peso 2986 0.50 6.14 Peru sol 3.407 0.18 0.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9300 -0.09 -18.50 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.19 -0.06 -11.86 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)