By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 8 The Brazilian real pared gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced an extension of its stimulus program but at a slower intensity. The ECB said it would cut monthly asset purchases to 60 billion euros from the current 80 billion euros but extend the buys until the end of 2017. Markets had expected purchases to stay at 80 billion but only for 6 more months. The real firmed 0.2 percent after strengthening as much as 1 percent earlier in the day. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index was 0.2 percent higher. Brazilian markets opened sharply higher after the country's Supreme Court overturned an injunction that ordered the indicted head of the Senate, Renan Calheiros, to step down, voting to allow him to continue in the post but not in the presidential line of succession. Calheiros' potential ouster had stoked concern about possible delays in the approval of austerity measures. He said on Thursday that the final vote on the government's key spending limit bill will be held as planned next Tuesday. Shares of miner Vale SA added the most points to the benchmark index as iron ore prices extended their recent rally. Stock market gains were limited by falling shares of BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter. The Mexican peso weakened after a four-day stretch of gains. Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns that U.S. rates could rise faster over the coming months, possibly draining capital away from emerging markets. Chilean and Colombian markets did not open on Thursday due to local holidays. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 878.12 1.21 9.25 MSCI LatAm 2331.48 0.16 27.22 Brazil Bovespa 61560.39 0.24 42.01 Mexico IPC 45823.72 0.47 6.62 Chile IPSA 4224.67 0.24 14.79 Chile IGPA 21075.86 0.22 16.11 Argentina MerVal 17196.77 -0.22 47.29 Colombia IGBC 9798.00 -0.18 14.63 Venezuela IBC 35751.00 -1 145.07 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3958 0.22 16.23 Mexico peso 20.4050 -0.32 -15.56 Chile peso 654.82 0.00 8.38 Colombia peso 3003 -0.02 5.54 Peru sol 3.403 0.00 0.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9950 -0.50 -18.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.25 -0.43 -12.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)