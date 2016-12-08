(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell on Thursday, after two sessions of gains, while Mexican stocks rose 1.65 percent, as investors snapped up shares that had become attractively cheap after weeks of poor performance. Brazilian markets opened higher after the country's Supreme Court overturned an injunction ordering the indicted head of the Senate, Renan Calheiros, to step down, voting to allow him to continue in the post but not in the presidential line of succession. Calheiros' potential ouster had stoked concern about possible delays in the approval of austerity measures. He said on Thursday that the final vote on the government's key spending limit bill will be held as planned next Tuesday. But the gains were short-lived, and the Bovespa started losing after the European Central Bank announced an extension of its stimulus program, but at a slower intensity. The ECB said it would cut monthly asset purchases to 60 billion euros from the current 80 billion but extend the buys until the end of 2017. Markets had expected purchases to stay at 80 billion but only for six more months. The Bovespa ended the day down 1.2 percent. Shares in iron ore giant Vale fell nearly 4 percent on profit-taking, while shares in oil behemoth Petrobras weakened over 1 percent after a federal auditing court ordered a freeze on the company's divestiture program late on Wednesday. The real gained, however, as investors remained optimistic after Wednesday's Supreme Court's decision. The Mexican peso was flat. Mexico's IPC stock index, which suffered its worst November in over five years and fell last week amid the shock election of Donald Trump in the United States, gained 1.65 percent, as traders jumped on relatively cheap assets. Shares in cement giant Cemex rose nearly 5 percent, while billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms company America Movil rose almost 3 percent. Chilean and Colombian markets did not open on Thursday due to local holidays. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2238 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 879.32 1.35 10.73 MSCI LatAm 2323.36 0.19 26.97 Brazil Bovespa 60676.57 -1.2 39.97 Mexico IPC 46360.23 1.65 7.87 Chile IPSA 4224.67 0.24 14.79 Chile IGPA 21075.86 0.22 16.11 Argentina MerVal 17196.77 -0.22 47.29 Colombia IGBC 9798.00 -0.18 14.63 Venezuela IBC 36530.48 1.16 150.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3824 0.31 14.57 Mexico peso 20.3415 -0.01 -15.30 Chile peso 654.82 0.00 8.38 Colombia peso 3003 -0.02 5.54 Peru sol 3.403 0.00 0.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9950 -0.50 -18.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.25 -0.43 -12.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry and James Dalgleish)