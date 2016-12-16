By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 16 Most Latin American currencies slipped on Friday as concerns over higher U.S. interest rates offset a sharper-than-expected rate hike by the Mexican central bank. The peso fell 0.5 percent, a day after the central bank's aggressive 50-basis-point tightening boosted the currency by 0.7 percent. The bank has raised rates five times this year in a bid to curb price pressures stemming from a weaker peso, which set record lows in the wake of Donald Trump's victory last month in the U.S. presidential election. Despite the Mexican central bank's action, traders remained concerned that higher U.S. rates over the coming months could spark outflows from high-yielding, Latin American bonds. The U.S. Federal Reserve this week increased the number of rate hikes it expects for next year to three from two, following Trump's promises of tax cuts and heavy spending. The Brazilian real slipped 0.7 percent, edging back toward 3.40 to the dollar for the first time in over a week. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.7 percent, however, supported by the announcement of a stimulus package aiming at reducing the debt burden of consumers and companies amid a deep recession. Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, was among the biggest gainers on the index, rising as much as 6 percent in early trading. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 857.99 -0.08 8.12 MSCI LatAm 2266.01 0.49 23.24 Brazil Bovespa 58758.00 0.62 35.54 Mexico IPC 45645.27 -0.49 6.21 Chile IPSA 4239.28 0.35 15.19 Chile IGPA 21173.04 0.3 16.65 Argentina MerVal 16720.54 -0.1 43.21 Colombia IGBC 10046.35 0.14 17.54 Venezuela IBC 30224.58 -0.95 107.18 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3935 -0.68 16.31 Mexico peso 20.4330 -0.49 -15.68 Chile peso 670.1 -0.61 5.91 Colombia peso 2993.25 0.24 5.88 Peru sol 3.395 0.21 0.56 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9350 0.19 -18.53 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.66 0.00 -14.35 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)