By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed in thin volumes on Monday, with traders
avoiding big bets in the holiday season.
The Brazilian real strengthened 0.3 percent after
three days of losses that took it to the weakest in 10 days.
Brazil's currency suffered last week on concerns that
corruption accusations against senior members of President
Michel Temer's administration could delay the approval of
austerity measures.
The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.6
percent, pressured by a drop in shares of mining company Vale SA
. Vale agreed to sell part of its fertilizer unit to
Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion.
Shares of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA were the biggest
gainers in the index. Preferred shares advanced 5.8
percent, the most in five months, after Reuters reported that
the utility planned to replace its chief executive officer and
chief financial officer as early as Wednesday.
Other Latin American markets were mostly flat as traders
sought further hints over potential U.S. rate hikes in coming
months.
The Chilean peso weakened 0.6 percent after the
country's central bank flagged the possibility of future
interest rate cuts and reduced its forecast for 2017 economic
growth and inflation in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 852.13 -0.5 7.84
MSCI LatAm 2244.36 0.08 22.55
Brazil Bovespa 58045.90 -0.59 33.90
Mexico IPC 45151.94 0.07 5.06
Chile IPSA 4203.90 -0.2 14.23
Chile IGPA 21019.64 -0.17 15.80
Argentina MerVal 16435.26 -0.77 40.77
Colombia IGBC 10004.66 -0.36 17.05
Venezuela IBC 28896.19 -3.93 98.08
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3775 0.34 16.86
Mexico peso 20.4165 0.07 -15.61
Chile peso 677.2 -0.56 4.80
Colombia peso 3017.5 -0.35 5.03
Peru sol 3.405 -0.09 0.26
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8500 0.32 -18.09
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.72 -0.18 -14.65
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Will Dunham)