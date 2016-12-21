(Refiles to correct day of the week in lead paragraph.) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 21 Rates paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as further signs of easing inflation stoked bets on a sharper rate cut next month. Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 6.58 percent in the 12 months through mid-December, edging closer to the 6.5 percent ceiling of the government's target. The figures fostered speculation that the central bank could cut rates by 75 basis points at its January meeting, after pursuing two 25 basis points reductions since October. Rate future prices <0#2DIJ:>, however, suggested most traders still were betting on a 50 basis point cut. The country's real currency strengthened 0.4 percent, in line with other Latin American currencies. The Chilean peso rose more than its peers after prices of copper, the country's main export, climbed further away from a one-month low. Trading volumes have been thin in year-end trading as many investors avoid big bets ahead of the Christmas holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 852.04 0.09 7.2 MSCI LatAm 2247.93 0.47 22.28 Brazil Bovespa 57469.00 -0.2 32.57 Mexico IPC 44899.21 -0.07 4.47 Chile IPSA 4181.34 -0.28 13.62 Chile IGPA 20918.43 -0.24 15.24 Argentina MerVal 16306.11 1.5 39.66 Colombia IGBC 10080.38 0.2 17.94 Venezuela IBC 28634.70 0.58 96.29 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3305 0.36 18.51 Mexico peso 20.4635 -0.08 -15.80 Chile peso 670 0.88 5.93 Colombia peso 2980.4 0.52 6.34 Peru sol 3.396 0.12 0.53 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8650 -0.09 -18.17 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.57 0.06 -13.88 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)