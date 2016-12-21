(Updates prices, adds details) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 21 Rates paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as further signs of easing inflation stoked bets on a sharper rate cut next month. Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 6.58 percent in the 12 months through mid-December, down from an increase of 7.64 percent in mid-November and closer to the 6.5-percent ceiling of the official target, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The figures fostered speculation that the central bank could cut rates by 75 basis points at its January meeting, after pursuing two 25-basis-point reductions since October. Rate future prices <0#2DIJ:>, however, suggested most traders still were betting on a 50 basis point cut. The Mexican peso closed down 0.54 percent, tracking a drop in oil prices. The Chilean peso strengthened more than its peers after prices of copper, the country's main export, climbed further away from a one-month low. Trading volumes have been thin in year-end trading as many investors avoid big bets ahead of the Christmas holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2208 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 851.17 -0.02 7.18 MSCI LatAm 2,246.92 0.42 22.8 Brazil Bovespa 57,646.52 0.11 32.98 Mexico IPC 44,983.03 0.12 4.67 Chile IPSA 4,152.05 -0.98 12.82 Chile IGPA 20,786.77 -0.87 14.52 Argentina MerVal 16,587.29 3.25 42.07 Colombia IGBC 10,040.70 -0.2 17.47 Venezuela IBC 28,378.93 -0.32 94.53 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.3305 0.36 18.51 Mexico peso 20.5580 -0.54 -16.19 Chile peso 672.2 0.55 5.58 Colombia peso 2,995 0.03 5.82 Peru sol 3.391 0.27 0.68 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7800 0.44 -17.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.53 0.30 -13.67 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; editing by G Crosse)