SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate future contracts were flat on Thursday after the central bank signaled it would likely accelerate the pace of rate cuts next month, as widely expected. But the bank refrained from providing strong indications that it could pursue an aggressive 75 basis point cut, leading some traders to book profits following recent drops. In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the central bank cut its 2017 economic growth estimate and forecast inflation will remain low in the coming two years. "A more worried, but still cautious, inflation report reinforces the view for a 50bp cut in January," JPMorgan economists wrote in a report. They pointed out, however, that the report was produced before the release of surprisingly weak inflation figures on Wednesday. "The central bank will leave the doors open to accelerate even more the pace of easing after January's meeting, especially if forecasts for inflation continue falling and/or activity disappoints further," they added. Rate future prices <0#2DIJ:> indicated an 84 percent chance that the central bank will cut its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis point next month, to 13.25 percent, with a 16 percent probability of a sharper 75 basis point cut. The bank has twice cut the Selic by 25 basis points despite a severe recession as inflation remained above the 6.5 percent top end of its target bend. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.7 percent, weighed down by falling shares of miner Vale SA . China steel and iron ore futures slumped more than 4 percent on Thursday as a smog that engulfed northern cities of the country this week slowed trading activity. Wider Latin American markets saw thin trading volumes amid the year-end holiday season. The Mexican peso weakened 1 percent to a three-week low on lingering concerns over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises of curtailing trade and financial flows with Mexico. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 841.43 -1.14 7.18 MSCI LatAm 2225.70 -0.94 22.8 Brazil Bovespa 57228.88 -0.72 32.02 Mexico IPC 44702.94 -0.62 4.01 Chile IPSA 4148.45 -0.09 12.72 Chile IGPA 20769.74 -0.08 14.42 Argentina MerVal 16648.08 0.36 42.59 Colombia IGBC 10029.33 -0.11 17.34 Venezuela IBC 28021.16 -1.26 92.08 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3254 0.15 18.69 Mexico peso 20.7550 -0.95 -16.98 Chile peso 674.65 -0.36 5.20 Colombia peso 3000 -0.17 5.64 Peru sol 3.398 -0.21 0.47 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7900 0.00 -17.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.52 0.36 -13.62 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)