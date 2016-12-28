By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday as prices of iron ore soared and crude hit its highest this year, supporting demand for assets from commodity-heavy economies. Chinese steel rebar and iron ore prices jumped nearly 3 percent following a weeks-long selloff, supporting shares of miners and steelmakers. Shares in Vale SA were among the biggest gainers in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. In Mexico, shares in mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico rose 3.25 percent, while shares in miner Penoles climbed 2.25 percent. Currencies in the region were mixed, maintaining a trend of thin trading volumes and muted oscillations amid the year-end holiday season. The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent but remained below 3.3 to the dollar, while the Mexican peso was flat. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 851.18 0.77 7.18 Markets MSCI LatAm 2309.56 1.36 26.22 <.MILA00000PUS > Brazil Bovespa 59781.63 1.85 37.90 Mexico IPC 45563.18 0.58 6.02 Chile IPSA 4098.22 1.41 11.36 Chile IGPA 20521.75 1.15 13.06 Argentina 16508.26 0.74 41.40 MerVal Colombia IGBC 10128.09 1.08 18.49 Venezuela IBC 30402.01 3.64 108.40 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2800 -0.22 20.34 Mexico peso 20.7670 0.03 -17.03 Chile peso 671.7 0.41 5.66 Colombia peso 3025.1 -1.06 4.77 Peru sol 3.353 0.63 1.82 (Editing by Sandra Maler)