By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 3 Brazilian stocks and currency rose on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected Chinese economic figures and higher oil prices boosted demand for commodity-related assets. China's factory activity rose to a four-year high in December, handily beating analysts expectations and helping lift the Brazilian real back near 3.25 to the dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 3.5 percent, reversing the previous day losses as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA rallied. Crude oil prices hit an 18-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that a deal between major producers to curb production, which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut. Colombia's peso strengthened 0.7 percent. Financial stocks also ranked among the biggest gainers, tracking a worldwide trend which also helped drive U.S. stock markets higher. Preferred shares in lender Itaú Unibanco SA added the most points to the Bovespa index, while shares in Bradesco SA reached their highest in seven weeks. The Chilean peso, however, weakened around 0.5 percent in its first trading day of the year, weighed down by retreating copper prices. Wider emerging markets also got a boost from the Chinese factory data, but the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low, pummeled by higher-than-expected inflation and security worries after militant attacks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 867.05 0.6 -0.05 MSCI LatAm 2381.25 2.35 -0.6 Brazil Bovespa 61693.21 3.53 2.43 Mexico IPC 46341.26 1.41 1.53 Chile IPSA 4172.53 0.51 0.51 Chile IGPA 20826.29 0.44 0.44 Argentina MerVal 17835.98 1.89 5.43 Colombia IGBC 10127.31 0.62 -0.01 Venezuela IBC 31216.51 -1.32 -1.54 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2536 0.85 -0.14 Mexico peso 20.7740 -0.17 -0.14 Chile peso 673.5 -0.42 -0.42 Colombia peso 2979 0.76 0.76 Peru sol 3.372 -0.12 1.25 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8925 0.33 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 17 -0.06 -1.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)