By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso weakened on Monday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up production in low-cost Mexican plants. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S. industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico. Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned Mexican car factory following criticism from Trump on Twitter, driving the peso to an all-time low. The peso weakened 0.8 percent on Monday, the worst-performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies seesawed in thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed due to a holiday. Brazilian stocks inched up 0.1 percent, supported by rising shares of miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar SA. Iron ore futures in China soared as much as 8 percent to a three-year peak, lifted by stronger steel prices that continued to benefit from Beijing's campaign to slash excess capacity. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 889.55 -0.72 3.91 MSCI LatAm 2417.92 -0.24 3.55 Brazil Bovespa 63744.94 0.15 5.84 Mexico IPC 46006.98 -0.38 0.80 Chile IPSA 4231.40 -0.08 1.93 Chile IGPA 21096.07 -0.07 1.75 Argentina MerVal 18956.97 0.38 12.05 Colombia IGBC 10238.06 0 1.09 Venezuela IBC 31559.91 -0.18 -0.46 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2230 -0.08 0.81 Mexico peso 21.6450 -0.79 -4.16 Chile peso 661 -0.35 1.47 Colombia peso 2942 0.07 2.02 Peru sol 3.366 -0.12 1.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8300 0.16 0.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.74 0.54 0.48 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)