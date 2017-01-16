(Updates Table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up production in low-cost Mexican plants. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S. industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico. Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned Mexican car factory following criticism from Trump on Twitter, driving the peso to an all-time low. The peso weakened 1.2 percent on Monday, the worst-performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies were mixed in thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed due to a holiday. Brazilian stocks inched up 0.2 percent, supported by rising shares of miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar SA. Key Latin American currencies at 2315 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2370 0.51 0.37 Mexico peso 21.7335 -1.19 -4.55 Chile peso 662.10 -0.51 1.29 Colombia peso 2937.79 0.21 2.16 Peru sol 3.3690 -0.20 1.33 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)