By Bruno Federowski and Miguel Angel Gutierrez SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's blue-chip stock index on Tuesday saw its largest one-day rise since the election of President Donald Trump, just one day before key negotiations on trade with the United States begin. The IPC rose 2.19 percent, its third consecutive day of gains, as Mexico prepared to discuss changes in trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce. The Mexican peso closed down 0.78 percent at 21.53 per dollar. Brazilian stocks hit a nearly five-year high on Tuesday as rising prices of commodities boosted shares of miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petrobras. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, rose to their highest since January 2013 as China iron ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat. Vale shares, among the best performers this year, have also benefited from reports of a governance overhaul once its shareholder agreement is renewed as well as efforts to deleverage. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0025 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 908.51 -0.01 5.38 MSCI LatAm 2535.10 0.68 8.31 Brazil Bovespa 65840.09 0.14 9.32 Mexico IPC 48149.61 2.19 5.49 Chile IPSA 4276.04 0.4 3.00 Chile IGPA 21344.64 0.55 2.94 Argentina MerVal 19366.94 -0.53 14.48 Colombia IGBC 10222.28 0.96 0.93 Venezuela IBC 27598.70 -2.38 -12.95 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)