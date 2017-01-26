By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mexico should cancel a presidential visit to Washington if it refuses to pay for a proposed wall along the border. The peso slipped 0.3 percent after touching a three-week peak earlier in the day. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell 0.6 percent. Trump's comments on Twitter could undo a planned summit next week where he and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, were expected to discuss Trump's election campaign pledge to build a wall along their shared border and to renegotiate trade deals. Other emerging market currencies had weakened earlier in the day, led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities announced steps to increase central bank reserves. Emerging stock markets advanced, tracking gains in U.S. equities. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 1 percent following a local holiday, renewing a nearly four-year high on the back of a rally in financial stocks. Shares of Banco Santander Brasil rose 2.2 percent after posting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts expectations. Stocks of other banks also rose, with state-controlled Banco do Brasil leading gains in the index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 916.24 0.45 5.79 MSCI LatAm 2551.92 0.56 8.42 Brazil Bovespa 66529.44 1.05 10.46 Mexico IPC 47993.09 -0.59 5.15 Chile IPSA 4297.07 0.02 3.51 Chile IGPA 21405.64 -0.16 3.24 Argentina MerVal 19504.95 0.5 15.29 Colombia IGBC 10203.99 0 0.75 Venezuela IBC 28279.97 -0.18 -10.80 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1823 -0.40 2.10 Mexico peso 21.1450 -0.31 -1.90 Chile peso 645.41 0.56 3.92 Colombia peso 2934.4 -0.27 2.29 Peru sol 3.3 -0.18 3.45 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9450 0.06 -0.44 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.78 0.42 0.24 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)