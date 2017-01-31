(Updates table, numbers)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian real weakened on
Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of
currency swaps due in March to expire.
The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reals worth
of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors
for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015.
It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the
surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market
volatility.
On Tuesday, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said the
bank could resume the process as soon as next month after fully
rolling over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing on
Wednesday.
The real slipped 0.7 percent, the worst performing
currency in Latin America. Others were mixed, with the Mexican
peso weakening slightly to close at 20.83 per dollar.
Brazilian stocks rose 0.5 percent, rebounding from a
sharp drop the day before. Shares of pulp producer Fibria
Celulose SA fell 7 percent a day after reporting a
quarterly loss.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging 909.23 -0.42 5.45
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2516.32 -0.22 7.51
<.MILA00000PU
S>
Brazil 64670.78 0.57 7.38
Bovespa
Mexico IPC 47001.06 -0.19 2.98
Chile IPSA 4199.50 -0.24 1.16
Chile IGPA 20988.59 -0.21 1.23
Argentina 19062.59 1.51 12.68
MerVal
Colombia IGBC 10165.34 -0.41 0.37
Venezuela IBC 28109.65 -0.28 -11.34
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1491 -0.73 3.18
Mexico peso 20.8275 -0.13 -0.40
Chile peso 646.9 0.09 3.68
Colombia peso 2918.5 0.24 2.84
Peru sol 3.271 0.64 4.37
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Tom Brown)