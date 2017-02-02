By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid, inflation had increased and economic confidence was rising, although it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move. The Brazilian real, which was closed at the release of the Fed policy statement, strengthened 0.9 percent, leading gains in the region. Other Latin American currencies, such as the Mexican and Chilean pesos, firmed around 0.6 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index inched up 0.2 percent, supported by blue-chip shares such as miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Gains were limited by falling shares of Banco do Bradesco SA after the bank forecast slow lending growth and high loan-loss provisions for this year following a fourth-quarter profit miss. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 917.04 0.44 5.88 MSCI LatAm 2541.12 1.04 7.45 Brazil Bovespa 64940.10 0.16 7.83 Mexico IPC 46976.42 -0.07 2.92 Chile IPSA 4214.68 0.25 1.52 Chile IGPA 21054.52 0.22 1.55 Argentina MerVal 19274.07 0.38 13.93 Colombia IGBC 10118.25 -0.24 -0.10 Venezuela IBC 28294.04 0.66 -10.76 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1213 0.87 4.10 Mexico peso 20.5780 0.60 0.81 Chile peso 643 0.65 4.31 Colombia peso 2876.1 0.98 4.36 Peru sol 3.26 0.31 4.72 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7350 0.41 0.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.53 0.48 1.75 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)