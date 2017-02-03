(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. The Mexican and Chilean pesos firmed around 1 percent, while the Brazilian real was flat. Other emerging markets had been pressured earlier in the day by an unexpected Chinese interest rate raise, but pared back losses after the U.S. report. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.58 percent, supported by appetite for risky assets. The stock of TIM Participações SA gained 4.38 percent after the company reported strong fourth-quarter margins. In Mexico, the IPC stock index rose 0.28 percent. However, shares in mogul Carlos Slim's America Movil closed down 2.72 percent, the day after the company posted its largest loss in 15 years in the fourth quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2149 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 918.87 0.4 6.56 MSCI LatAm 2,565.09 1.18 9.59 Brazil Bovespa 64,953.93 0.58 7.85 Mexico IPC 47,225.10 0.28 3.47 Chile IPSA 4,261.98 0.85 2.66 Chile IGPA 21,266.72 0.77 2.57 Argentina MerVal 19,200.50 -0.9 13.49 Colombia IGBC 10,201.45 0.08 0.72 Venezuela IBC 28,001.47 -0.69 -11.68 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1235 -0.02 4.02 Mexico peso 20.3655 0.88 1.86 Chile peso 638.7 0.74 5.01 Colombia peso 2,849 0.85 5.35 Peru sol 3.258 -0.31 4.79 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6150 0.48 1.67 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.43 0.49 2.37 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)