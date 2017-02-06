(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Common shares in Kroton and Estácio both fell more than 2 percent on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Losses in the index were limited, however, by a rebound in shares of Braskem SA, after state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA denied late on Friday that it was challenging a corruption settlement in the U.S. court. Preferred shares in Braskem rose 1.5 percent, paring back a 3.8 percent drop in the previous trading day. The Brazilian real was nearly flat, while the Mexican peso weakened nearly 1 percent with local markets closed for a holiday. The prospect of capital inflows related to recent corporate debt issuances and expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise only gradually have kept the real near the strongest since October. Wider emerging market currencies had firmed earlier in the day following solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth figures. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 922.99 0.45 7.04 Markets MSCI LatAm 2531.75 -1.30 8.16 Brazil Bovespa 63992.93 -1.48 6.25 Mexico IPC 47225.10 0.28 3.47 Chile IPSA 4247.17 -0.35 2.31 Chile IGPA 21197.79 -0.32 2.24 Argentina MerVal 19248.66 0.25 13.78 Colombia IGBC 10191.06 -0.10 0.62 Venezuela IBC 28150.78 0.53 -11.21 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1245 0.04 3.99 Mexico peso 20.5650 -0.92 0.87 Chile peso 640.9 -0.34 4.65 Colombia peso 2851.1 -0.07 5.28 Peru sol 3.287 -0.88 3.86 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)