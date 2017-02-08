By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets. The official measure of consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will once again cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in a meeting later this month, to 13 percent. According to Reuters calculations, rate future yields indicated a 90 percent chance of a 75 basis-point cut and a 10 percent probability of a steeper 100 basis-point reduction. "In our view, the pace of a 75 basis-point cut per meeting adopted by the Central Bank in last January's Copom meeting is enough to ensure inflation to the target in the next two years," UBS economists wrote in a note to clients. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.4 percent, weighed down by falling shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Crude futures extended a recent slump on Wednesday, reacting to an increase in U.S. inventories and a slump in Chinese demand. The move also helped dent demand for assets from oil-heavy economies, such as Colombia's peso. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 920.02 0.02 6.67 MSCI LatAm 2518.15 -0.02 7.6 Brazil Bovespa 64004.51 -0.3 6.27 Mexico IPC 46666.61 -0.13 2.24 Chile IPSA 4252.36 -0.13 2.43 Chile IGPA 21221.60 -0.13 2.35 Argentina MerVal 19147.79 -0.24 13.18 Colombia IGBC 10098.13 -0.31 -0.30 Venezuela IBC 28260.26 -0.05 -10.87 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1269 -0.33 3.91 Mexico peso 20.5520 0.36 0.93 Chile peso 644.8 0.09 4.02 Colombia peso 2875.18 -0.82 4.39 Peru sol 3.293 0.06 3.67 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6750 0.10 1.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.44 0.30 2.31 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Franklin Paul)