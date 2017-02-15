(Updates chart, first paragraph) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 The Brazilian real firmed to its strongest in more than a year and a half against the dollar on Wednesday, while the Mexican peso weakened after U.S. consumer prices notched their largest gain in nearly four years. The real extended gains for a second day following a central bank decision to resume currency intervention, closing up 0.95 percent at 3.065 per dollar, its strongest since June 18, 2015. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.9 percent. The MSCI EM emerging market stocks index earlier hit a 19-month high. Mexico's currency slipped 0.16 percent to close at 20.28 per greenback after the U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates as soon as next month, despite uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index closed down 0.5 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 941.78 0.82 9.22 Markets MSCI LatAm 2662.69 2.44 13.76 Brazil Bovespa 67975.58 1.89 12.87 Mexico IPC 47161.74 -0.48 3.33 Chile IPSA 4354.65 0.27 4.90 Chile IGPA 21721.96 0.22 4.76 Argentina MerVal 19657.07 0.25 16.19 Colombia IGBC 9968.88 0.87 -1.57 Venezuela IBC 34288.49 1.74 8.15 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0650 0.95 6.01 Mexico peso 20.2850 -0.16 2.26 Chile peso 639.08 0.38 4.95 Colombia peso 2869.1 0.00 4.61 Peru sol 3.245 0.401 5.21 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)