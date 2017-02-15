(Updates chart, first paragraph)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 The Brazilian real firmed to
its strongest in more than a year and a half against the dollar
on Wednesday, while the Mexican peso weakened after U.S.
consumer prices notched their largest gain in nearly four years.
The real extended gains for a second day following a
central bank decision to resume currency intervention, closing
up 0.95 percent at 3.065 per dollar, its strongest since June
18, 2015.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.9
percent. The MSCI EM emerging market stocks index
earlier hit a 19-month high.
Mexico's currency slipped 0.16 percent to close at
20.28 per greenback after the U.S. Labor Department said its
Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing
analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase.
The figures fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will
raise U.S. interest rates as soon as next month, despite
uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index closed down 0.5
percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging 941.78 0.82 9.22
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2662.69 2.44 13.76
Brazil Bovespa 67975.58 1.89 12.87
Mexico IPC 47161.74 -0.48 3.33
Chile IPSA 4354.65 0.27 4.90
Chile IGPA 21721.96 0.22 4.76
Argentina MerVal 19657.07 0.25 16.19
Colombia IGBC 9968.88 0.87 -1.57
Venezuela IBC 34288.49 1.74 8.15
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.0650 0.95 6.01
Mexico peso 20.2850 -0.16 2.26
Chile peso 639.08 0.38 4.95
Colombia peso 2869.1 0.00 4.61
Peru sol 3.245 0.401 5.21
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)