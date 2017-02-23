By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several reports showed a rapid drop in inflation rates. In a statement following the meeting, the bank said the future pace of loosening will hinge on the evolution of economic activity and inflation. Traders said rate futures indicated a 40 percent probability of a 100-basis-point cut in the central bank's April meeting, with a 60 percent chance of a 75-basis-point reduction. Despite expectations of lower interest rates ahead, the Brazilian real strengthened 0.2 percent, tracking stronger demand for emerging market currencies. Traders said U.S. data on Thursday showing a slight rise in weekly jobless claims reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates at a gradual pace throughout the year. The Fed failed on Wednesday to provide a clear signal of a rate hike in March in the minutes from its latest policy meeting. A gradual pace of U.S. rate tightening would be good news for emerging market assets, which tend to lure investors seeking higher yields. Assets from oil-exporting economies, such as the Colombian and Mexican pesos, were the best performers as crude futures rose after a surprising drop in U.S. inventories. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 956.32 0.56 10.28 MSCI LatAm 2715.10 1.32 14.48 Brazil Bovespa 69303.63 1.04 15.07 Mexico IPC 47357.68 0.34 3.76 Chile IPSA 4378.44 0.06 5.47 Chile IGPA 21882.95 0.06 5.54 Argentina MerVal 20123.69 1.04 18.95 Colombia IGBC 9934.12 0.05 -1.92 Venezuela IBC 34809.74 -0.17 9.79 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0622 0.21 6.11 Mexico peso 19.6680 1.22 5.47 Chile peso 639.7 0.34 4.85 Colombia peso 2866.5 1.06 4.71 Peru sol 3.236 0.28 5.50 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5600 0.10 2.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.32 0.18 3.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)