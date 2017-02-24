By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Doubts over to what extent U.S. President Donald Trump will manage to implement protectionist policies and fiscal spending also weighed on demand for riskier assets. The Brazilian real was the biggest decliner, trading back at 3.10 to the greenback, as traders closed positions ahead of the long Carnival holiday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.6 percent. Shares of miner Vale SA fell as much as 3.6 percent on news that Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira will step down once his term ends. They later reversed losses to rank among the biggest gainers on the index as concerns eased regarding a possible political appointment of his replacement. Sources told Reuters some controlling shareholders lean towards picking one of Ferreira's lieutenants. External candidates with previous experience at Vale are also under consideration, they added. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 943.97 -0.86 10.42 MSCI LatAm 2617.95 -1.89 14.01 Brazil Bovespa 67089.46 -0.55 11.39 Mexico IPC 46666.64 -1.14 2.24 Chile IPSA 4344.37 -0.34 4.65 Chile IGPA 21727.23 -0.32 4.79 Argentina MerVal 19130.36 -2.08 13.08 Colombia IGBC 9966.95 -0.49 -1.59 Venezuela IBC 35710.09 2.22 12.63 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1043 -1.60 4.67 Mexico peso 19.8545 -1.02 4.48 Chile peso 646 -0.74 3.82 Colombia peso 2886.72 -0.62 3.98 Peru sol 3.25 -0.15 5.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4450 0.42 2.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.24 0.12 3.57 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)