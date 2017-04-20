By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, April 20 Brazilian stocks gained on
Thursday, supported by a rally in shares of miner Vale SA
following solid first-quarter production figures.
Vale's iron ore output fell 6.7 percent on a quarterly basis
due to seasonal effects, but jumped 11.2 percent from a year ago
to a record high for the period.
The company's shares rose as much as 4.9 percent, adding the
most points of any stock to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
. Analysts at Itaú BBA maintained an "outperform"
recommendation on the stock, citing prospects of a strong
first-quarter operating profit.
Steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
also rose after it reversed a loss in the first quarter amid
early signs of a recovery in industrial output.
The Brazilian real seesawed, in line with other Latin
American currencies, maintaining a volatile trend as investors
fretted over growing geopolitical risk.
Mounting tensions in North Korea and Syria have dampened
demand for higher-yielding emerging market assets, while
uncertainty related to elections in France and the United
Kingdom kept investors from making higher-risk bets.
Still, several polls showing French centrist Emmanuel Macron
easily beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a second
round vote helped soothe some investor concerns on Thursday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 958.51 0.59 10.51
MSCI LatAm 2,600.71 -0.11 11.24
Brazil Bovespa 63,646.29 0.38 5.68
Mexico IPC 49,021.40 0.3 7.40
Chile IPSA 4,805.28 -0.67 15.75
Chile IGPA 24,138.61 -0.59 16.42
Argentina MerVal 20,617.83 0.51 21.87
Colombia IGBC 10,109.21 -0.14 -0.19
Venezuela IBC 47,695.30 0.28 50.43
Currencies Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
Brazil real 3.1494 -0.10 3.17
Mexico peso 18.8400 0.04 10.11
Chile peso 650 -0.23 3.18
Colombia peso 2,865.5 0.09 4.75
Peru sol 3.244 0.03 5.24
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3950 0.03 3.12
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.03 0.44 4.93
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)