By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's peso slipped in morning trade on Friday amid global jitters over the French election, putting it on track to post its worst weekly loss since the start of the year. Markets braced for the first round of the French presidential election this weekend, when far-right candidate Marie Le Pen or her far-left rival could move on to a run-off. In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index also eased ahead of first-quarter earnings that many Mexican companies will report next week. At 1627 GMT, the Mexican peso was down 0.28 percent to 18.8340 per dollar, a loss of almost 2 percent for the week. Since slumping to a record low in January, the peso has been one of the world's best-performing currencies as fears moderated that U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would hurt trade and investment. Earlier this week, the currency gave up ground to the dollar following aggressive comments by Trump, who again threatened to ditch the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if he could not make "very big changes" to it. Markets in Brazil were closed on Friday for a holiday. The Chilean and Colombian pesos also fell as the dollar strengthened globally on Friday as traders squared up positions ahead of the weekend. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 961.46 0.31 11.15 MSCI LatAm 2,601.35 -0.3 11.48 Mexico IPC 48,891.37 -0.52 7.12 Chile IPSA 4,806.23 0.02 15.77 Chile IGPA 24,142.84 0.04 16.44 Argentina MerVal 20,620.66 -0.23 21.89 Colombia IGBC 10,096.21 -0.25 -0.31 Venezuela IBC 49,218.19 3.19 55.24 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Mexico peso 18.8345 -0.27 10.14 Chile peso 651.8 -0.35 2.90 Colombia peso 2871.1 -0.73 4.54 Peru sol 3.243 0.00 5.27 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3800 0.07 3.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.03 0.37 4.93 (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)