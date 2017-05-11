(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expected. A slower pace of rate hikes would bolster the allure of emerging market assets, which offer higher yields than their developed peers. The currencies of Brazil and Mexico gained by more than 0.5 percent, boosted by higher oil prices that helped lift the shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 1.62 percent on Wednesday to a more than two-month high as markets were optimistic about pension reform passing Congress. Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA also helped drive gains in Bovespa after the telecommunications carrier posted a 13 percent increase in recurring net income. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at market close: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 998.82 0.39 15.4 MSCI LatAm 2676.35 1.7 14.34 Brazil Bovespa 67349.73 1.62 11.83 Mexico IPC 49930.54 -0.02 9.39 Chile IPSA 4825.49 0.37 16.24 Chile IGPA 24203.18 0.31 16.73 Argentina MerVal 21510.00 1.74 27.14 Colombia IGBC 10541.79 0.6 4.08 Venezuela IBC 60656.97 2.16 91.32 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1668 0.57 2.54 Mexico peso 19.0150 0.81 8.33 Chile peso 672.0 0.00 -0.19 Colombia peso 2940.41 0.02 2.08 Peru sol 3.293 0.00 3.67 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.500 0.16 2.42 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.89 0.38 5.85 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Brown and Biju Dwarakanath)