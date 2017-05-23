By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on
Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political
scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff.
Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform
agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept
a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5
percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading
days.
Blue-chip companies, such as lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA and Ambev SA, added the most points to
the index. Conversely, shares of export-oriented companies,
which have rallied as the real tumbled, traded slightly higher.
JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker whose
controlling shareholders are at the center of the scandal,
extended their recent slide, as downgrades by ratings agencies
Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investor Services fostered concerns
over funding costs.
Currencies from other Latin American economies seesawed,
tracking prices of commodities as traders awaited further
triggers.
Oil-related currencies, such as Colombia's and
Mexico's pesos, firmed slightly as expectations of an
OPEC-led cut to global crude output lifted prices of oil
futures.
The Chilean peso, however, weakened 0.5 percent, in
line with a decline in prices of copper, a key export, as
traders saw a drop in Chinese imports as a sign of healthy
supply worldwide.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.19 -0.05 16.4
MSCI LatAm 2526.75 1.05 6.83
Brazil Bovespa 62600.53 1.5 3.94
Mexico IPC 48958.24 0.03 7.26
Chile IPSA 4823.37 0.43 16.19
Chile IGPA 24216.67 0.39 16.80
Argentina MerVal 21490.49 -0.04 27.03
Colombia IGBC 10749.92 0.37 6.14
Venezuela IBC 72297.13 -0.49 128.03
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2759 -0.03 -0.82
Mexico peso 18.6305 0.17 11.34
Chile peso 673.62 -0.48 -0.43
Colombia peso 2902.9 0.04 3.40
Peru sol 3.282 -0.21 4.02
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.0500 0.86 -1.09
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.24 -0.12 3.57
