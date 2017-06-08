(Recasts with rise in Mexican peso; adds details on Mexico,
Brazil currency gains)
June 8 Mexico's peso on Thursday hit its
strongest level since the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president, while Brazil's currency firmed on bets a trial will
not oust President Michel Temer.
The peso gained after data showed a jump in inflation to an
eight-year high, backing expectations of more central bank
interest rate hikes. Higher interest rates lift the appeal of
the peso to foreign investors.
The peso advanced as far as 18.1625 per dollar, its
strongest level since Nov. 9, when Trump's surprise victory
drove the currency to a record low on fears he would rip up a
trade deal with Mexico.
But the peso bounced back and has been the best-performing
major currency this year, up around 14 percent against the
dollar as the Trump administration moved toward more
constructive talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
If the peso firms past 18.16, it would be trading at its
strongest level since last August.
Meanwhile, Brazil's real firmed after the majority of
judges on the country's top electoral court agreed to exclude
testimony by executives from conglomerate Odebrecht SA.
The ruling potentially strengthens Temer's assertions that
his campaign received no illegal funding when he ran as former
leftist President Dilma Rousseff's running mate in 2014.
The court is expected to rule by Friday on whether to annul
the election and unseat Temer.
A favorable verdict would back bets that Temer may be able
to cut pension spending and reform labor laws, seen as critical
to curb growth of public debt and shore up investor trust.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,019.06 0.33 18.18
MSCI LatAm 2,543.70 -0.85 8.67
Brazil Bovespa 62,755.57 -0.66 4.20
Mexico IPC 49,087.46 -0.38 7.55
Chile IPSA 4,859.67 -0.63 17.06
Chile IGPA 24,363.06 -0.59 17.50
Argentina MerVal 21,928.76 -1.3 29.62
Colombia IGBC 10,749.39 -0.08 6.13
Venezuela IBC 92,326.76 10.74 191.20
Currencies Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
Brazil real 3.2637 0.27 -0.44
Mexico peso 18.19 0.17 14.04
Chile peso 664.9 0.62 0.87
Colombia peso 2,918.75 -0.23 2.84
Peru sol 3.269 0.03 4.44
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9050 0.60 -0.19
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.29 0.43 3.25
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Bruno
Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)