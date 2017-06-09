By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 9 Yields paid on Brazilian interest-rate future contracts slipped on Friday after annual inflation dipped to a 10-year low, spurring bets that the central bank would likely cut rates sharply next month. Rate-future yields reflected the perception of a nearly 90 percent probability that the bank would lower the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 9.5 percent at its July monetary policy meeting. Many investors unwound bets on a lesser 50-basis point reduction, an outlook that had gained traction after the central bank said last month it could reduce the pace of interest rate cuts due to growing political uncertainty. The bank cut rates by 100 bps in May. In foreign exchange and stock markets, Brazilian traders were monitoring the deliberations of the country's top electoral court in a case that could unseat President Michel Temer if judges rule he used illegal campaign funding in 2014. Even though the court seemed poised to toss out the case, the president faces a separate corruption investigation, stoking investor caution as Brazil's stocks and currency slipped. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA were among the biggest decliners after federal police raided offices of the company to investigate the alleged use of insider information in financial market dealings between April and May. Trading was subdued in other Latin American markets, with caution warranted following weaker Chinese factory gate prices that again cast doubts on economic growth. China is a major export market for the region. There appeared to be little discernible impact on emerging markets from the British election. However, Rabobank advised positioning for central European currencies to firm against the weaker pound. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1020.40 0.13 18.18 MSCI LatAm 2550.26 0.26 8.67 Brazil Bovespa 62697.11 -0.09 4.10 Mexico IPC 49161.20 0.15 7.71 Chile IPSA 4849.79 -0.2 16.82 Chile IGPA 24308.60 -0.22 17.24 Argentina MerVal 21747.19 -0.82 28.55 Colombia IGBC 10728.53 -0.19 5.93 Venezuela IBC 92496.01 0.18 191.74 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2765 -0.39 -0.83 Mexico peso 18.1820 0.04 14.09 Chile peso 663.75 0.17 1.05 Colombia peso 2919 -0.01 2.83 Peru sol 3.269 0.00 4.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9000 0.31 -0.16 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.3 0.25 3.19 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)