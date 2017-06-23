By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 23 Yields paid on Mexican interest-rate future contracts fell on Friday after the central bank signaled it would not increase borrowing costs any longer. In an unexpectedly divided decision, Banco de México raised its benchmark rate by a notch to 7 percent, as forecast by all 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. One member voted to hold rates. In its policy statement, the bank said "the reference rate has reached a level that is consistent with the process of efficient convergence of inflation to the 3 percent target," hinting that further increases are no longer necessary. "Now the debate on the timing of potential rate cuts is set to heat up," economists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a report. "We still see talk of policy easing as premature. While there is merit in arguments that real rates may be already quite high, Mexico is still not out of the inflation woods." Rate-future prices indicated a nearly 100 percent probability that the central bank will keep its reference rate at 7 percent in its August meeting, with a cut coming only in December. Despite fading expectations of further policy tightening, the Mexican peso strengthened 0.9 percent, tracking an increase in crude prices. Oil-heavy Colombia's peso firmed 0.6 percent. The Brazilian real and the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed as lingering political concerns kept up volatility. Shares of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA were the biggest decliners on the index as traders booked gains from a 6.4 percent rally on Thursday triggered by optimism over its restructuring plans. Meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig also fell after the United States decided late on Thursday to suspend imports of Brazilian fresh beef for sanitary concerns. Shares of rival Minerva SA, which will export to the United States from Uruguay instead of Brazil, rose 0.7 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1013.10 0.43 16.99 MSCI LatAm 2502.75 0.72 6.16 Brazil Bovespa 61384.37 0.18 1.92 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 49089.12 0.15 7.55 Chile IPSA 4786.82 0.63 15.31 Chile IGPA 23970.55 0.56 15.61 Argentina MerVal 20949.40 -0.22 23.83 Colombia IGBC 10620.48 -0.2 4.86 Venezuela IBC 120519.88 -0.25 280.13 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3297 0.16 -2.42 Mexico peso 17.9650 0.86 15.47 Chile peso 659.85 0.57 1.64 Colombia peso 3003.6 0.63 -0.07 Peru sol 3.254 0.18 4.92 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1200 0.25 -1.52 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.5 0.18 1.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)