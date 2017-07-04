EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies quiet as U.S. holiday curbs trading

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were little changed on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday curbed trading volumes and kept many traders away, while lower commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets in the region. U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth holiday, reducing market liquidity worldwide and leading many investors to steer clear of big trades. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erred on the side of caution. Shares of miners and steelmakers, including Brazil's Vale SA and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA , followed iron ore prices lower and helped push the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index into negative territory. For-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA rose 1.84 percent, boosted by a report that Brazil may tap government funds to subsidize student loans. Shares of Renova Energia SA surged 5.96 percent after Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc made a formal bid for control of the Brazilian renewable energy company. Global stocks fell sharply earlier on Tuesday after North Korea's latest missile test heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. MSCI's emerging equity benchmark fell 0.74 percent, its sharpest one-day drop since mid-June. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 21:05 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,006.72 -0.74 +16.75 MSCI LatAm 2,558.66 +0.03 +9.31 Brazil Bovespa 63,231.59 -0.08 +4.99 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,041.58 -0.13 +9.64 Chile IPSA 4,836.51 +1.10 +16.50 Chile IGPA 24,187.52 +0.96 +16.66 Argentina MerVal 22,385.79 +0.76 +32.32 Colombia IGBC 10,991.57 +0.92 +8.53 Venezuela IBC 123,644.98 +0.23 +289.98 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.310 -0.05 -1.82 Mexico peso 18.212 +0.05 +13.90 Chile peso 663.500 +0.03 +1.09 Colombia peso 3,045.000 -0.01 -1.43 Peru sol 3.257 -0.34 +4.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.910 -0.35 -6.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.910 +0.00 -0.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)