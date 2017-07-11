EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks edge up ahead of labor reform vote

(Updates prices, adds details on Mexican stocks) SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday as traders bet lawmakers would approve President Michel Temer's plans to revamp labor regulations despite an ongoing political crisis, while Mexican stocks slipped back from a record high. The planned labor reform, which investors see as critical to boost long-term economic growth, is expected to clear a final Senate vote later in the day. Traders said the vote will serve as a gauge of lawmaker's support for Temer's reform platform, which came under pressure in recent months after he was caught on tape allegedly condoning bribes to silence a key witness in Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained nearly 1.3 percent, as rising prices of crude and iron ore lifted shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and miner Vale SA. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA also advanced following strong second-quarter delivery figures. Mexico's S&P BMV IPC stock index touched a fresh intraday record high but ended a bit down. Stocks have been supported by forecasts for solid second-quarter earnings. Shares of Grupo Televisa shrugged off early losses to close up even after the Mexican media heavyweight reported a dip in second-quarter revenue as viewers and advertisers turning to online rivals. Investors have closely followed U.S. economic indicators in search of clues over the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes next year. Concerns that higher rates could drive capital away from risky assets hammered wider emerging market currencies earlier in the day, with the South African rand tumbling more than 1 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:18 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,018.47 +0.91 +17.05 MSCI LatAm 2,613.67 +0.87 +10.71 Brazil Bovespa 63,832.15 +1.28 +5.99 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,510.23 -0.21 +10.66 Chile IPSA 4,885.29 -0.34 +17.68 Chile IGPA 24,417.25 -0.31 +17.76 Argentina MerVal 22,122.63 +0.76 +30.76 Colombia IGBC 10,993.84 +0.66 +8.55 Venezuela IBC 125,901.22 +1.26 +297.10 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2517 0.22 -0.08 Mexico peso 17.936 0.14 +15.66 Chile peso 666.500 -0.06 +0.63 Colombia peso 3,075.510 -0.43 -2.41 Peru sol 3.256 -0.03 +4.85 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.000 +0.00 -6.62 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.370 -0.40 -3.17 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by James Dalgleish)