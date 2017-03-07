By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 7 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures rose slightly on Tuesday despite worse-than-expected fourth-quarter economic data, as traders bet the central bank will be more focused on upcoming economic reports in deciding the pace of interest rate cuts. Brazil's gross domestic product contracted by 3.6 percent in 2016, statistics agency IBGE said, following a 3.8 percent drop in 2015. The nation's two-year downturn is the worst on record for Latin America's biggest economy. Still, rate future prices indicated investors were split over the size of a likely rate cut in April. Markets priced a 56 percent probability of a 100 basis-point reduction and a 44 percent chance of a 75 basis-point cut, traders said. The central bank cut the benchmark Selic overnight lending rate by 75 basis points last month to 12.25 percent. Since then, it has repeatedly stressed that the pace of loosening will depend on the economic performance as well as inflation expectations. The Brazilian real seesawed, tracking muted moves among other Latin American currencies. Traders have been hunting for new clues over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will go back to raising rates, a move which many believe could come as soon as this month. The Mexican peso extended recent gains to a new four-month high, a day after the central bank sold $1 billion worth of foreign exchange hedging instruments to support the ailing currency. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.2 percent, with shares of toll road operator CCR SA among the biggest decliners. CCR reported a 31 percent drop in fourth-quarter net income, missing analyst expectations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1710 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 936.93 0.27 8.37 MSCI LatAm 2615.52 -0.18 11.95 Brazil Bovespa 66187.72 -0.23 9.90 Mexico IPC 47668.88 -0.45 4.44 Chile IPSA 4471.50 0.09 7.71 Chile IGPA 22433.83 0.19 8.20 Argentina MerVal 19218.69 0.11 13.60 Colombia IGBC 9929.67 -0.08 -1.96 Venezuela IBC 38140.89 1.31 20.30 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1164 0.32 4.26 Mexico peso 19.4700 0.72 6.54 Chile peso 659 0.23 1.78 Colombia peso 2966.3 0.00 1.19 Peru sol 3.286 0.24 3.90 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5075 -0.18 2.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.1 0.00 4.47 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)