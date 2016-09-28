(Adds table, updates currency close, lead)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Key Latin American currencies
held steady on Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a deal in Algiers to limit
oil production, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.
The Brazilian real strengthened 0.28 percent to 3.22
reals per dollar, while the Mexican peso pared
early losses to close at 19.38 per dollar, unchanged from a day
prior.
"The jump in oil prices created room for the dollar to lose
strength and the speech by [President of the Chicago Fed
Charles] Evans saying that the low interest environment in the
United States must be maintained for a while longer
helped," said a Brazilian brokerage operator.
Still, uncertainty over the timing of the next U.S.
interest rate increases looms.
Traders have been anxiously awaiting new hints about the
Federal Reserve's intentions following contradictory comments by
Fed officials and a string of mixed economic figures.
In a testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
on Wednesday job creation has accelerated to unsustainable
levels, though she dismissed any meaningful upward pressure on
inflation.
"Yellen's remarks add noise to a very anxious market," B&T
brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index gained 0.66
percent, its strongest close since Aug. 22, while Brazil's
Bovespa added 1.67 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2106 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging 912.19 0.12 14.87
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2412.41 1.21 31.84
Brazil Bovespa 59355.77 1.67 36.92
Mexico IPC 48046.56 0.66 11.79
Chile IPSA 4063.94 0.28 10.43
Chile IGPA 20260.57 0.29 11.62
Argentina MerVal 16755.17 2.48 43.51
Colombia IGBC 9939.67 1.7 16.29
Venezuela IBC 12784.70 -1.52 -12.36
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft and Tom
Brown)