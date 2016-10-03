By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 Colombia's stocks and currency
fell on Monday after voters rejected a peace deal with Marxist
FARC rebels, while Brazilian markets rose following municipal
elections.
Many traders fear the Colombian vote could make it harder
for President Juan Manuel Santos' administration to gather
support for tax reform, a measure seen as crucial to maintain
the country's debt rating.
The government planned to unveil its tax reform plans to
lawmakers by Oct. 10, seeking to increase revenue by between 1
percent and 2 percent of gross domestic product.
"It will be prudent to see how the dust settles, but the
market will likely price-in the risk of a downgrade to
Colombia's BBB rating," J.P.Morgan analysts wrote in a report.
The Colombian peso weakened nearly 2 percent, eyeing
its biggest daily loss since Sept. 9, while the IGBC stock index
slipped 0.5 percent.
Brazilian stocks and the real currency both rose as
traders bet Brazil's President Michel Temer could find it easier
to approve painful fiscal measures in Congress after Sunday's
municipal elections.
Political parties implicated in the Petrobras corruption
scandal suffered major setbacks in the elections and the leftist
Workers Party (PT), which has been spearheading efforts against
Temer's plans to cut spending, was the worst hit.
The Brazil equities rally was widespread, with all but three
stocks included in the benchmark Bovespa index in the
black.
Blue-chip stocks such as lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Bradesco SA, as well as
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
provided the biggest boosts to the index.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 910.04 0.73 13.77
MSCI LatAm 2399.56 0.79 30.11
Brazil Bovespa 59180.70 1.39 36.52
Mexico IPC 47200.42 -0.1 9.83
Chile IPSA 4022.76 0.19 9.31
Chile IGPA 20081.12 0.17 10.63
Argentina MerVal 16724.97 0.29 43.25
Colombia IGBC 9793.99 -0.54 14.59
Venezuela IBC 13104.02 1.1 -10.17
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2356 0.46 21.99
Mexico peso 19.3475 0.13 -10.94
Chile peso 658.5 -0.21 7.78
Colombia peso 2936.24 -1.84 7.94
Peru sol 3.39 -0.27 0.71
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1600 1.02 -14.36
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.61 0.64 -8.58
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrew Hay)