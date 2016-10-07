By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 7 Latin American currencies pared back losses in early Friday trading after disappointing U.S. employment data, but concerns over Britain's planned exit from the European Union curbed investors' appetite for riskier assets. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed for the third straight month in September, cooling down bets on a December U.S. rate hike that could drain capital away from emerging markets. Many traders had been betting on a robust reading following a bout of strong U.S. economic figures over the last few weeks. The Brazilian real firmed 0.7 percent to 3.1982 per U.S. dollar after weakening as much as 0.4 percent ahead of the data release. The Mexican peso was nearly flat, while the Chilean peso strengthened 0.3 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index set a two-year high, remaining above the 60,000-point milestone for the third straight day. But concerns over the economic fallout from Brexit limited gains following a "flash crash" of the sterling, which plunged to a three-decade low. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1325 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 917.24 0.02 15.48 MSCI LatAm 2471.11 1.12 33.56 Brazil Bovespa 61045.81 0.66 40.82 Chile IPSA 4079.94 0.07 10.86 Chile IGPA 20335.60 0.05 12.03 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1982 0.73 23.41 Mexico peso 19.2330 0.01 -10.41 Chile peso 665 0.26 6.72 Colombia peso 2892.93 0.43 9.55 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1900 0.26 -14.53 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.52 0.52 -8.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)