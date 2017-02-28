UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a streak of records while longer-dated Treasury yields fell as investors prepared for Trump's address to a joint Congress session. Mexico's IPC stock index <. MXX> fell more than 1 percent, also under pressure from shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa , which reportedly could face new rules against it. A Mexican ETF fell the most in a month on Tuesday ahead of the speech. Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 936.37 -0.42 8.59 MSCI LatAm 2,600.09 -0.62 11.08 Brazil Bovespa 66,662.10 closed 10.68 Mexico IPC 46,856.79 -1.04 2.66 Chile IPSA 4,359.88 0.31 5.02 Chile IGPA 21,811.38 0.32 5.20 Argentina MerVal 19,117.45 -2.15 13.00 Colombia IGBC 9,888.92 -0.7 -2.36 Venezuela IBC 35,710.09 2.22 12.63 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.