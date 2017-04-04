By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 4 The Mexican peso pared losses on Tuesday after the country's central bank announced it would intervene in the foreign exchange market in an effort to ease pressure on the currency. The Mexican central bank said it would sell up to $200 million worth of currency hedging instruments to roll over papers set to expire on Wednesday, just ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The bank had originally issued the instruments as a way to stem the peso's slide following the U.S. election of Trump, who pledged to scrap trade agreements with Mexico. The peso has since rebounded as those concerns eased, with investors betting that he would not impose big tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States. Still, it remained the biggest decliner among Latin American currencies, weakening nearly 1 percent following a 10 percent increase so far this year. Most Latin American currencies slipped ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi, which Trump has said "will be a very difficult one." He has held out the possibility of using trade as a lever to secure China's cooperation against North Korea at the Thursday-Friday meeting. Argentina's benchmark stock index rose 0.7 percent, touching a record high for the sixth straight trading day, after agency S&P raised the country's sovereign rating by a notch to B from B-. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1715 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 963.58 -0.16 11.93 MSCI LatAm 2,661.99 0.17 13.54 Brazil Bovespa 65,469.14 0.4 8.70 Mexico IPC 49,165.72 0.71 7.72 Chile IPSA 4,801.89 0.22 15.67 Chile IGPA 24,051.51 0.16 16.00 Argentina MerVal 20,713.12 0.73 22.43 Colombia IGBC 10,155.24 -0.18 0.27 Venezuela IBC 45,739.70 3.99 44.27 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1180 -0.16 4.21 Mexico peso 18.8355 -0.87 10.13 Chile peso 660.4 -0.33 1.56 Colombia peso 2,867 -0.06 4.69 Peru sol 3.25 0.00 5.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3550 0.28 3.39 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.88 0.69 5.92 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)