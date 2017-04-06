SAO PAULO, April 6 Latin American currencies seesawed on Thursday ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data, which could yield fresh hints over the pace of interest rate hikes in the country. New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market. But claims rose during the survey week for March nonfarm payrolls, set to be released on Friday, suggesting some moderation in the pace of job growth after two straight months of solid gains. The Fed has pointed to a trajectory of two rate increases by the end of the year, which could potentially dampen the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.5 percent, while the Brazilian real weakened 0.1 percent. Sentiment was mixed in Brazilian markets after President Michel Temer authorized changes to a planned pension reform to ease lawmakers' resistance to the controversial bill. While the changes would likely increase the chance of approval, they could also mean less fiscal austerity, weakening Temer's efforts to balance Brazil's budget. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.1 percent. Losses were limited by rising shares of college operators Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA after antitrust regulator extended the deadline for a ruling on a tie-up between both companies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 964.36 -0.5 12.4 MSCI LatAm 2,650.55 -0.65 13.98 Brazil Bovespa 64,722.46 -0.08 7.46 Mexico IPC 48,873.55 -0.68 7.08 Chile IPSA 4,892.91 0.41 17.86 Chile IGPA 24,473.28 0.4 18.03 Argentina MerVal 20,890.61 1 23.48 Colombia IGBC 10,183.09 -0.11 0.54 Venezuela IBC 45,814.20 0.7 44.50 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1174 -0.12 4.23 Mexico peso 18.7340 0.50 10.73 Chile peso 656.5 0.26 2.16 Colombia peso 2,856.75 0.08 5.07 Peru sol 3.249 -0.06 5.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4000 -0.24 3.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.82 0.38 6.32 (Editing by Tom Brown)