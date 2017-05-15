By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 15 Latin American currencies and stocks posted gains on Monday as talks of extended production cuts lifted crude oil futures, triggering a rally across commodity markets. Oil jumped more than 2 percent to the highest in more than three weeks after officials from Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts need to last into 2018. Currencies of oil exporters in the region, Mexico and Colombia, were the biggest gainers. Other currencies in the region also strengthened, tracking increases in prices of raw materials including iron ore, copper and aluminum. Demand for high-yielding emerging market currencies has picked up following mixed U.S. economic data on Friday, which cooled expectations of a rapid pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases in the coming months. "The setback clouds the near-term outlook," analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note to clients. MSCI's 23-country emerging market stock index touched its highest since May 2015, on track for a sixth straight session of gains for the first time since August. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, added the most to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Miners and steelmakers, such as Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA and Gerdau SA, ranked among the biggest gainers. A drop in shares of food processor BRF SA, however, curbed the market's advance as traders booked profits on the stock after it closed near a three-month high. BRF reported a net loss last quarter, but some analysts said the figures may have bottomed out as domestic performance surpassed analysts' expectations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,011.58 0.92 16.25 MSCI LatAm 2,747.77 1.11 16.11 Brazil Bovespa 68,328.11 0.16 13.45 Mexico IPC 49,711.23 0.58 8.91 Chile IPSA 4,865.20 0.27 17.19 Chile IGPA 24,393.32 0.25 17.65 Argentina MerVal 21,581.91 0.36 27.57 Colombia IGBC 10,880.48 1.15 7.43 Venezuela IBC 61,403.47 1.23 93.67 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1050 0.59 4.64 Mexico peso 18.6625 0.80 11.15 Chile peso 667.62 0.54 0.46 Colombia peso 2,885 1.21 4.04 Peru sol 3.262 0.21 4.66 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5050 -0.42 2.39 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.91 0.13 5.72 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)