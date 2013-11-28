* Issuers seek to tidy up balance sheets

* Rates rises to spur further activity

* African borrowers at forefront

By Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The prospect of rising rates is expected to lead to a pick up in liability management in emerging markets next year as more issuers seek ways to improve their balance sheets.

While there's still uncertainty about when the Fed will begin tapering its bond buying programme, the day of reckoning is unlikely to be too far away.

Bankers suggest that cash-rich issuers with high coupon bonds due over the next few years should consider tenders or exchanges to reduce their funding costs and extend their debt profiles.

"For many issuers, not taking out short-term debt means running a negative carry. If you have a two-year bond that is beginning to get shorter in duration and isn't effective as long-term debt on your balance sheet and market conditions are good to print a new 10-year, you can avoid paying double coupons by simultaneously taking out the shorter-dated paper," said Graham Bahan, head of liability management, EMEA, at Citigroup.

"This also facilitates the roll over by investors, as they can extend their exposure without doubling up on the credit risk."

One of the hurdles bankers face is convincing borrowers of the merits of liability management. "For some emerging markets issuers, it's a perception issue. They think it's akin to a restructuring but it's not of course. It's entirely voluntary," said one banker.

Yet several issuers are beginning to understand the benefits. "As more issuers extend, more will want to follow and will have the confidence to do so. We certainly have a lot of healthy dialogues going on for other maturity extension trades in EM," said Bahan.

AFRICA

African borrowers have been especially active, with Anglo Gold Ashanti and Ghana executing deals earlier in the year. Now others are following suit.

This includes Afren, a London-listed Nigeria-focused oil company, which this week announced details of the initial results of a tender and new issue that not only reduces its financing costs but also allows it to replace its secured debt with unsecured bonds, without risking its ratings.

Afren, rated B+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has issued bonds only on a secured basis. The tender will allow the company to buy back a portion of those bonds.

At the same time the new bond that was sold last Tuesday, a US$360m seven-year non-call three offering, which is also senior secured, has a clause that allows for its structure to change to unsecured once the existing notes have matured, subject to certain financial conditions being met.

Another African-related issuer, PTA Bank, a trade and development financial institution, is also in the market this week, though in its case with an exchange offer for its outstanding 2016 notes, as well as a new bond issue. Participants in the exchange will get a US$6 premium plus accrued interest paid upfront for every US$100 tendered. Holders of more than 50% of the notes have taken up the offer, which has been extended to maximise the amount exchanged.

Sovereigns, too, are getting in on the act. Gabon is in the middle of a roadshow for a mix of a tender, exchange and new issue.

"The objective is to refinance as much of its 2017s as possible," said a banker close to the deal. "They locked in high coupon bonds. This is a good opportunity to address an upcoming maturity with rates on an upward trend."

Gabon issued a US$1bn 10-year bond with a coupon of 8.20% in 2007. That note is now trading a yield of 3.78%. While that level is unrealistic for the new bond, given its high cash price and relative illiquidity, it does provide an indication of how Gabon can sell new debt at a much cheaper level, while at the same time extending its maturity profile through the exchange.

In Latin America, Panama recently raised US$1bn through a new 5.20% 2020 bond that priced at a yield of 3.75%. At the same time it invited holders of its US$962.3m 7.25% 2015s to exchange the bonds for cash.

For each US$1000 principal amount of the 2015s, bondholders will receive US$1091.61 plus accrued and unpaid interest. About US$689m of the 2015s have been submitted, and the sovereign is expected to purchase about US$583.6m of those orders. Analysts said that retiring debt with a 7.25% coupon with money raised at a 3.75% yield made sense.