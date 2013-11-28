* Issuers seek to tidy up balance sheets
* Rates rises to spur further activity
* African borrowers at forefront
By Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The prospect of rising rates is
expected to lead to a pick up in liability management in
emerging markets next year as more issuers seek ways to improve
their balance sheets.
While there's still uncertainty about when the Fed will
begin tapering its bond buying programme, the day of reckoning
is unlikely to be too far away.
Bankers suggest that cash-rich issuers with high coupon
bonds due over the next few years should consider tenders or
exchanges to reduce their funding costs and extend their debt
profiles.
"For many issuers, not taking out short-term debt means
running a negative carry. If you have a two-year bond that is
beginning to get shorter in duration and isn't effective as
long-term debt on your balance sheet and market conditions are
good to print a new 10-year, you can avoid paying double coupons
by simultaneously taking out the shorter-dated paper," said
Graham Bahan, head of liability management, EMEA, at Citigroup.
"This also facilitates the roll over by investors, as they
can extend their exposure without doubling up on the credit
risk."
One of the hurdles bankers face is convincing borrowers of
the merits of liability management. "For some emerging markets
issuers, it's a perception issue. They think it's akin to a
restructuring but it's not of course. It's entirely voluntary,"
said one banker.
Yet several issuers are beginning to understand the
benefits. "As more issuers extend, more will want to follow and
will have the confidence to do so. We certainly have a lot of
healthy dialogues going on for other maturity extension trades
in EM," said Bahan.
AFRICA
African borrowers have been especially active, with Anglo
Gold Ashanti and Ghana executing deals earlier in the year. Now
others are following suit.
This includes Afren, a London-listed
Nigeria-focused oil company, which this week announced details
of the initial results of a tender and new issue that not only
reduces its financing costs but also allows it to replace its
secured debt with unsecured bonds, without risking its ratings.
Afren, rated B+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has
issued bonds only on a secured basis. The tender will allow the
company to buy back a portion of those bonds.
At the same time the new bond that was sold last Tuesday, a
US$360m seven-year non-call three offering, which is also senior
secured, has a clause that allows for its structure to change to
unsecured once the existing notes have matured, subject to
certain financial conditions being met.
Another African-related issuer, PTA Bank, a trade and
development financial institution, is also in the market this
week, though in its case with an exchange offer for its
outstanding 2016 notes, as well as a new bond issue.
Participants in the exchange will get a US$6 premium plus
accrued interest paid upfront for every US$100 tendered. Holders
of more than 50% of the notes have taken up the offer, which has
been extended to maximise the amount exchanged.
Sovereigns, too, are getting in on the act. Gabon is in the
middle of a roadshow for a mix of a tender, exchange and new
issue.
"The objective is to refinance as much of its 2017s as
possible," said a banker close to the deal. "They locked in high
coupon bonds. This is a good opportunity to address an upcoming
maturity with rates on an upward trend."
Gabon issued a US$1bn 10-year bond with a coupon of 8.20% in
2007. That note is now trading a yield of
3.78%. While that level is unrealistic for the new bond, given
its high cash price and relative illiquidity, it does provide an
indication of how Gabon can sell new debt at a much cheaper
level, while at the same time extending its maturity profile
through the exchange.
In Latin America, Panama recently raised US$1bn through a
new 5.20% 2020 bond that priced at a yield of 3.75%. At the same
time it invited holders of its US$962.3m 7.25% 2015s to exchange
the bonds for cash.
For each US$1000 principal amount of the 2015s, bondholders
will receive US$1091.61 plus accrued and unpaid interest. About
US$689m of the 2015s have been submitted, and the sovereign is
expected to purchase about US$583.6m of those orders. Analysts
said that retiring debt with a 7.25% coupon with money raised at
a 3.75% yield made sense.