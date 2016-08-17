Aug 17 Moody's Investors Service revised its
outlook on the world's largest emerging market economies upward
for 2016 and 2017, the ratings agency announced on Wednesday,
pegging growth for G20 emerging markets at 4.4 percent this year
and 5 percent for 2017.
Analysts at Moody's said in a research note they expect
growth in emerging markets to stabilize overall, but forecast
increased growth for some countries and a turn lower for others.
Moody's revised upwards its macro outlook for Brazil, Russia
and China. Turkey and South Africa were seen growing less than
previously expected.
"We're seeing a certain amount of stabilization ... capital
flows seem to be back in a fairly strong way and across
regions," said Madhavi Bokil, Moody's vice president and senior
analyst and one of the authors of the report. "Relative to
earlier in the year, financial market volatility has come down,
and in the case of emerging markets in general we're seeing some
improvement."
Moody's expects Brazil to return to positive growth in 2017
after contracting 3.8 percent in 2015 and as much as 4 percent
this year. Bokil attributed the improvement to an increase in
business and investor confidence in Brazil since interim
President Michel Temer took office earlier this year.
Russia, whose economy shrank 3.7 percent in 2015 and is
expected to contract again this year, is seen growing up to 2
percent in 2017 thanks to stronger oil prices and industrial
production, Moody's report said.
China's GDP outlook was raised to 6.6 percent in 2016 and
6.3 percent in 2017.
The upward revisions stem largely from economic
stabilization in China as well as a recovery in commodity prices
and the return of capital flows to emerging markets, the report
said. The agency also noted the slower pace of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's interest rate tightening cycle in 2016.
"Financial markets that were quite volatile earlier in the
year have settled and some of the expectations of Fed rate
tightening have been pushed back," Bokil said. "That's allowed
for some of the external pressures to come off."
Moody's did note in its report, however, that it expects the
Fed to resume its tightening cycle at the end of the year.
The most immediate downside risk to the global economic
outlook, Moody's said, was the U.S. presidential election in
November.
