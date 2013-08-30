LONDON Aug 30 The exodus from emerging markets
accelerated over the past week, with bond and equity funds
suffering net outflows of almost $6 billion, nearly double the
previous week's losses.
Investment banks said on Friday the data came from
Boston-based fund tracker EPFR Global in its weekly report to
clients.
It showed net outflows from emerging bond funds stood at $
2.01 billion in the week to August 28, picking up from the
previous week's $1.3 billion, banks said.
Emerging equity funds posted net outflows of $3.9 billion,
banks cited the data as showing, more than double the previous
week's $1.7 billion.
Bonds denominated in emerging market currencies were
particularly hard hit, as currencies such as the Turkish lira
and Indonesian rupiah, both previously investor favourites, fell
sharply against the dollar. Such funds shed $1.1 billion net.
"The weak performance in the local currency bond front
continues to be indicative of a very nervous redemption dynamics
among real money investors," Citi analysts said in a note.
"Not a 'fire sale' yet, but definitely getting heavy as we
get close to the (September U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting."
Emerging markets have witnessed heavy losses since May as
investor conviction grew that the Fed is set to start reeling it
some of its $85 billion-a-month stimulus, possibly to begin at
its September meeting. Some of these cheap dollars had found
their way in recent years to emerging bond and stock funds which
took in a cumulative $90 billion in 2012.
The outflows bring net year-to-date losses for emerging
stocks to almost $5 billion while bond funds' takings are flat
on the year, according to EPFR.