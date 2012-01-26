LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Borrowers and investors will
have to bear billions of dollars in extra costs thanks to thin
liquidity volumes in the secondary markets driven by tougher
regulations and volatile market conditions.
While the impact will be particularly hard in developed
markets, such as the US corporate bond market, emerging markets
will not escape either.
A report released last month by Oliver Wyman on the
implications of the Volcker rule for the US corporate bond
market found that "any meaningful reduction in liquidity could
have significant effects".
It concluded that investors could face anything between
"USD90bn and USD315bn in mark-to-market loss of value on their
existing holdings and an additional USD1bn to USD4bn in annual
transaction costs, as the level and depth of liquidity in the
asset class is reduced".
The management consultancy also concluded that US
corporate issuers will face a USD12bn-USD43bn increase in annual
borrowing costs over time, as investors demand higher interest
payments on the less liquid securities they hold.
While the costs to borrowers and investors in the emerging
markets will be less as it is a much smaller asset class, the
same trends will be apparent.
Already, emerging markets issuers are paying higher new
issue premiums to compensate investors because of wider
bid/offer spreads and more pronounced volatility in the
secondary markets.
Last week, Turkey, for example, had to pay a relatively high
new issue premium, estimated at between 25bp and 35bp, for its
USD1.5bn 10-year offering, partly because of poor liquidity in
its secondary curve. "The rules of the game have changed from
six months ago," said one syndicate official.
STRUCTURAL REASONS
While diminished trading volumes are clearly a reflection of
market uncertainty, there are structural reasons behind the
weaker flows too.
With banks facing onerous new capital requirements,
particularly in their trading businesses, most are cutting their
resources. In November, Credit Suisse, for example, let go
several traders as part of a move to re-orienate its emerging
markets business to more profitable and core activities. It will
not be the only bank to do so.
"These days, the expense of the capital charge for holding
positions means that there is very little - if any - money to be
made from trading," said a senior banker at another firm at the
time. "You can't afford to be relevant to everyone. And
therefore you are best to trade the big liquid benchmarks that
are most likely to result in benchmark deals."
One of the consequences of weaker secondary volumes is that
banks are less willing to underwrite risk. One banker said that
five years ago his firm would have had no problem fully
underwriting a USD1bn bond from Turkey, for example, with one or
two other banks by their side. Today, his firm's risk capacity
for the Ba2/BB/BB+ rated sovereign would be no more than
USD150m.
Even deploying a bank's balance sheet to that degree is hard
to justify for certain borrowers, given the poor fee levels
being paid. Some sovereigns are notorious for awarding mandates
on a zero-fee basis. Not surprisingly, their bonds have tended
to struggle in the secondary markets.
"If banks were paid to be active in transactions, you would
see better support in the secondary markets," said one official
at an European investment bank. He compared the situation in
emerging markets with the SSA or even US high-yield markets,
where fees are much more standardised.
"The ability of banks to provide significant balance sheet
is going to be difficult," he said. "All banks have to be more
focused on returns based on risk-weighted assets. Businesses
will have to stack up and certain ones will be more resilient."
He added: "Because of the poor fees, in particular in EEMEA,
it disincentivises the banks involved and also other banks that
are trying to engage around a borrower's overall issuance
programme."
The banker said that if fees were higher, then deals would
be better executed, have greater research coverage and be well
supported in the secondary market. "Most importantly, the
starting point for the next deal would be better."
He added that the lack of liquidity is a key reason as to
why, during periods of volatility, emerging markets, especially
EEMEA, gets frozen out.