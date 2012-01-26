LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Borrowers and investors will have to bear billions of dollars in extra costs thanks to thin liquidity volumes in the secondary markets driven by tougher regulations and volatile market conditions.

While the impact will be particularly hard in developed markets, such as the US corporate bond market, emerging markets will not escape either.

A report released last month by Oliver Wyman on the implications of the Volcker rule for the US corporate bond market found that "any meaningful reduction in liquidity could have significant effects".

It concluded that investors could face anything between "USD90bn and USD315bn in mark-to-market loss of value on their existing holdings and an additional USD1bn to USD4bn in annual transaction costs, as the level and depth of liquidity in the asset class is reduced".

The management consultancy also concluded that US corporate issuers will face a USD12bn-USD43bn increase in annual borrowing costs over time, as investors demand higher interest payments on the less liquid securities they hold.

While the costs to borrowers and investors in the emerging markets will be less as it is a much smaller asset class, the same trends will be apparent.

Already, emerging markets issuers are paying higher new issue premiums to compensate investors because of wider bid/offer spreads and more pronounced volatility in the secondary markets.

Last week, Turkey, for example, had to pay a relatively high new issue premium, estimated at between 25bp and 35bp, for its USD1.5bn 10-year offering, partly because of poor liquidity in its secondary curve. "The rules of the game have changed from six months ago," said one syndicate official.

STRUCTURAL REASONS

While diminished trading volumes are clearly a reflection of market uncertainty, there are structural reasons behind the weaker flows too.

With banks facing onerous new capital requirements, particularly in their trading businesses, most are cutting their resources. In November, Credit Suisse, for example, let go several traders as part of a move to re-orienate its emerging markets business to more profitable and core activities. It will not be the only bank to do so.

"These days, the expense of the capital charge for holding positions means that there is very little - if any - money to be made from trading," said a senior banker at another firm at the time. "You can't afford to be relevant to everyone. And therefore you are best to trade the big liquid benchmarks that are most likely to result in benchmark deals."

One of the consequences of weaker secondary volumes is that banks are less willing to underwrite risk. One banker said that five years ago his firm would have had no problem fully underwriting a USD1bn bond from Turkey, for example, with one or two other banks by their side. Today, his firm's risk capacity for the Ba2/BB/BB+ rated sovereign would be no more than USD150m.

Even deploying a bank's balance sheet to that degree is hard to justify for certain borrowers, given the poor fee levels being paid. Some sovereigns are notorious for awarding mandates on a zero-fee basis. Not surprisingly, their bonds have tended to struggle in the secondary markets.

"If banks were paid to be active in transactions, you would see better support in the secondary markets," said one official at an European investment bank. He compared the situation in emerging markets with the SSA or even US high-yield markets, where fees are much more standardised.

"The ability of banks to provide significant balance sheet is going to be difficult," he said. "All banks have to be more focused on returns based on risk-weighted assets. Businesses will have to stack up and certain ones will be more resilient."

He added: "Because of the poor fees, in particular in EEMEA, it disincentivises the banks involved and also other banks that are trying to engage around a borrower's overall issuance programme."

The banker said that if fees were higher, then deals would be better executed, have greater research coverage and be well supported in the secondary market. "Most importantly, the starting point for the next deal would be better."

He added that the lack of liquidity is a key reason as to why, during periods of volatility, emerging markets, especially EEMEA, gets frozen out.