By Umesh Desai and Sujata Rao
HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 20 Holders of Mongolia's
high-yielding dollar bonds are looking beyond a sharp rise in
sovereign default risks on a bet that China or the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) will help the once-booming commodity
producer to stay solvent.
Mongolia, a vast country of just three million people, is
perhaps the most extreme example among oil and metal-rich
nations that binged on debt during the good times and were
pitched into hardship when the commodity boom turned to bust.
The borrowings have left the $12 billion economy staggering
under total foreign debt -- public and private -- of over $20
billion, and a state debt burden that the government predicts
could hit 78 percent of annual output by the end of the year.
Other countries in Mongolia's high-risk "B" rating category
have an average 50 percent debt ratio, the Moody's agency says.
On Wednesday, the country's state-backed development bank
must pay a $16.7 million coupon to bondholders. That is unlikely
to pose a problem but over $1 billion of bonds mature between
March 2017 and January 2018, while $120 million in coupons are
due from now to the end of this year.
"In terms of Mongolia's economy these are very significant
amounts. The country is in dire need of either a debt
restructuring or a Big Brother loan," said Chris Weafer, senior
partner at the Macro-Advisory consultancy.
CURRENCY SLUMPS
Mining firms' woes are adding to the headache -- Hong
Kong-listed Mongolian Mining Corp is in default and
Reuters reported last week that state-controlled Erdenet was
prevented from transacting metals sales in London after a court
froze its UK assets over unpaid debts.
News of acute dollar shortages within Mongolia have
increased investors' unease. The tugrik currency has slumped 15
percent since June and the government has even fallen
behind on payouts to Olympic athletes.
In contrast to the panic within Mongolia, its sovereign
bonds have weakened but not collapsed -- the 2018, 2021 and 2022
bonds trade between 85 and 103 cents in the dollar, levels that
don't imply serious default concerns
,.
Venezuelan dollar bonds, where a default has been widely
anticipated, trade mostly below 50 cents.
"Investors are sanguine because the assumption is China will
cut a cheque," Weafer said.
Neighbouring China is the biggest buyer of Mongolia's
commodities, its main investor and supplied a 15 billion-yuan
($2.25 billion) swap line that staved off economic disaster in
2009.
Another option is the International Monetary Fund -- the
lender sent a staff mission to the capital Ulaanbaatar recently
and said it would help if the government requested it.
Marco Ruijer, a fund manager at NN Investment Partners, is
holding on to his Mongolian bonds.
He says investors are confident China will extend its swap
line and possibly even increase it. Creditors have also been
assured by the Development Bank of Mongolia it had enough cash
to meet upcoming coupons and part of next year's $580 million
maturity, he added.
"Regarding the immediate upcoming maturities and coupon
payments I am less concerned. Longer-term, I would look at
reducing positioning if they don't do some fiscal adjustment,"
Ruijer said.
DEBT PILES UP
The other reason funds are reluctant to sell Mongolia --
aside from annual coupons as hefty as 10.875 percent -- is its
mineral wealth that may ultimately transform the economy of the
former Soviet bloc state.
The multi-billion dollar Oyu Tolgoi project, led by Rio
Tinto, should produce 560,000 tonnes a year of copper
between 2025 and 2030.
After significant delays and disputes, work at the lucrative
underground phase of the mine is finally under way.
According to Boon Peng Ooi, chief investment officer at
Eastspring Investments, the Asian investment arm of Prudential,
any bond weakness is a buying opportunity because mining and
power project investments "will propel the country's growth and
external account prospects."
First though, Mongolia needs to get through the current
phase and worryingly for current investors, seems willing to
pile up more debt at ever higher prices. That 10.875 percent on
its most recent bond was among the highest coupons from an
emerging sovereign in recent times.
Mark Lo, head of fixed income at Hong Kong financial
services group AMTD, says he was recently approached by a
Mongolian commercial bank willing to pay double-digit yields on
a new loan.
"I am not quite convinced it's a good time to bottom fish
Mongolia risk for the time being," Lo said.
Finally, if the IMF enters the fray, private creditors could
be made to bear part of the rescue costs. In Ukraine for
instance, bondholders took a 20 percent principal writedown and
longer bond maturities as part of last year's IMF-led bailout
"There is precedent in Ukraine's case where private sector
involvement was a condition. It could happen in Mongolia's case
too, although the market is clearly not pricing that risk," said
Richard House, head of emerging debt at Standard Life
Investments.
He added: "Even if (the IMF or China) come through, they
don't resolve the long-term problem of a big pile up in debt and
not many means to repay."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis and Karin Strohecker in
London; Editing by Keith Weir)