LONDON Feb 21 Outflows from emerging bond and
equity funds eased slightly in the past week to just under $3
billion, though equity investors pulled out cash for a record
17th straight week, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR
Global.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to
clients late on Thursday, said that $1.56 billion had fled
emerging equity funds in the week to Feb. 19.
This represented a smaller loss than the $5 billion average
seen in the past three weeks but brings year-to-date losses to
$23.4 billion, versus $15 billion for the whole of 2013 for
funds tracked by EPFR.
The 17 lossmaking weeks have brought cumulative outflows in
this period to $38 billion or 5 percent of assets under
management, analysts at Morgan Stanley calculate.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounted for more than half the
outflows.
The losses contrast with developed market equity funds which
reported inflows of $14.5 billion in the past week.
Emerging bond funds meanwhile posted outflows of $1.25
billion, bringing total year-to-date losses to $9.26 billion.
Last year's outflows amounted to $14 billion.